Next-of-kin to be presented MH370 full report on July 30

PUTRAJAYA: A full report on the investigation into the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will be presented to the families of the victims at a closed-door meeting on July 30, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the presentation would be made by Datuk Kok Soo Chon, the head of the Malaysian International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13 Safety Investigation Team.

Loke said Malaysia Airlines was contacting the next-of-kin of all the victims to invite them to the presentation at the Transport Ministry.

“The report will be presented in full, without any editing or addition or removal of any sentence,” he said at a press conference today.

Flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, disappeared from radar screens about an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on a flight to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

Loke also said that the report would be tabled in Parliament on July 31 and uploaded onto the ministry website as well.

“A total of 1,000 copies of the full report have been printed and will be sent to the relevant foreign embassies and media organisations,” he said.

Loke said the presentation was being made in accordance with his pledge that the government would be transparent in handling the report and was committed to releasing the report in July. – Bernama