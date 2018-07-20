Only one of 10 schools in Sabah affected by HFMD closed – director

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Ten schools from across state were reported to have been affected by the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), as of July 19.

These schools include SK Kiau of Kota Belud, SK Kepayan and SK St Francis Convent of Kota Kinabalu, SKJC Chung Hwa, SK Pelakat, SK Merintaman, SK Pekan and SK Lubok Darat of Sipitang, SK Kelatuan of Papar as well as a school in Sandakan.

However, State Education Director Datuk Hajah Maimunah Suhaibul clarified that not all of these schools would be closed. SJKC Chung Hwa was the only school that was ordered to close for of period 14 days.

“Only SJKC Chung Hwa has been closed so far. As for the rest of the schools, they were only ordered to close some of its classes. For instance, SK Kelatuan was only ordered to close its Standard Three classes,” Maimunah said when met at the Sabah Sports School Malaysia’s (SSMS) Outstanding Student Athletes’ Appreciation Ceremony on Thursday.

“SK Kiau has been closed since July 11. However, the (primary) school itself is not closed, only the pre-school is closed. There are two pre-school classes in that school. Actually, there were only two pre-school students that were infected,” she further clarified.

Maimunah advised the students who were infected to stay away from school and rest at home instead.

“I advise schools to be constantly alert with any updates regarding this issue. If any of their students are experiencing symptoms, they should report promptly,” Maimunah said.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Sabah had registered 1,605 cases of HFMD up until July 14, this year. State Health Department Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi disclosed that an average of 58 cases were reported every week.

It is understood that HFMD can be caused by several types of viruses that infect children. The virus is spread through contact with the affected person¡¦s saliva, blister and infected stools.

The incubation period for the disease is 35 days and the symptoms of a mild infection are fever, blisters on ones¡¦ hand, feet, mouth and tongue.