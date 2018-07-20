Police arrest three men for robbery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police have detained three men wanted in connection with a robbery at a public toilet near city centre here on May 1.

A source said the police arrested the suspects in Permyjaya and Tudan areas around 1.30pm today.

On May 1 around 6pm, an Indonesian man in his 20s has been beaten in the toilet before being robbed, the source said.

The source added that after beating the man, the suspects fled the scene with some cash and a mobile phone.

Following a report made by the victim, police continued to conduct investigations to detect the three suspects.

The suspects have been arrested to assist in the investigation into the case.