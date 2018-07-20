Police must probe letter seeking CIA backing for Najib – senior lawyer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Former Malaysian Bar president Zainur Zakaria has urged the police to investigate a letter purportedly written by the top intelligence officer in former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s administration which sought the support of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to keep him in power, reported Free Malaysia Today.

The senior lawyer said the request, made days before the May 9 general election, was an attempt to obtain the assistance of a foreign intelligence agency and government to interfere in Malaysia’s democratic election process.

“This act constitutes an offence under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma). It seeks to procure an election result favourable to Najib and Barisan Nasional (BN) by unlawful means and also affects the security of Malaysia,” he told FMT.

The letter was allegedly written on behalf of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organization (MEIO) and signed by Hasanah Ab Hamid, who also leads a unit under the Research Division of the Prime Minister’s Department.

Hasanah, whose present whereabouts are unknown, is said to have penned the three-page letter to CIA director Gina Haspel, stating that Najib was a US ally with whom Washington could work, compared to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who was seen as “anti-West (and) anti-Semite”.

Zainur was quoted as saying that paragraphs 11, 12, 13 and especially paragraph 14 of the letter clearly indicated a request for support from the CIA to help BN win GE14.

He added that either the public or the police themselves can lodge a report to start the investigation.