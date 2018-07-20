Power restored at 1Borneo Hypermall after RM3.5 million payment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The tenants of 1Borneo Hypermall had been given a breath of fresh air as the mall’s electricity supply had been restored following its payment of RM3.5 million to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

The electricity supply was restored at around 3.30pm today, after 1Borneo Management Corporation (1BMC) and 1Borneo Hypermall Shoplot Owners’ Association (1BOSA) made a payment RM3 million and RM500,000, respectively.

SESB had received the payment before 3pm on the day itself.

1BOSA chairman Datuk Tan Tiang Lai said the association made the decision to intervene on the said during a meeting with his fellow committee members and SESB’s top management to discuss the said matter.

As a result of the discussion and after considering the predicament of the tenants, SESB had requested 1BOSA and 1BMC to pay the aforementioned amounts. Power restoration will take place once the payment of the agreed amount of RM3.5 million has been done.

The remaining amount would be paid by installment, with RM100,000 to be paid on a monthly basis for the next 12 months.

After the thirteenth month, 1BMC would have to pay RM150,000 per month until the debt is fully paid off.