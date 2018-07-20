PPKM urges board to resolve commercial licence approval soon

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The local vehicle dealers’ association is calling on the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (LPKP) Sarawak to hold its board meeting as soon as possible to approve licence applications for commercial vehicles and public service vehicles.

Miri Vehicle Dealers Association (PPKM) chairman Michael Teng King Ting said such meetings are usually held once a month, with the last one on May 16 before the general election.

“We have contacted them (LPKP Sarawak) but their reason is that the meeting has yet to be held, which is unacceptable. This is causing problems to the applicants.

“Applications received after that date (May 16) have yet to be approved until now and this has greatly affected the transportation and trade industries. The applicant has to wait for the approval to license a commercial vehicle and has to bear the delay on the transport contract obtained, especially for License A Carrier,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Claiming there are more than 50 pending applications for Miri alone, Teng said applicants must first obtain an offer letter from LPKP, which will only be approved after LPKP’s meeting, before bringing their vehicles to Puspakom for inspection.

He said various documents need to be submitted to LPKP to get the offer letter beforehand and the whole procedure takes time before an actual permit is granted to the applicant.

“The longer it takes, the more losses are incurred not only to the applicants but also other businesses that require the use of these vehicles.

“PPKM is asking LPKP Sarawak to look into this matter and to act promptly to resolve this issue. We also hope Transport Minister Anthony Loke can assist to resolve this issue and to come up with a more favourable method for Sarawakians pertaining to this matter,” he said.