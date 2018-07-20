Residents call for action to end water woes in Pekan Tatau areas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: Residents in Pekan Tatau and longhouses along the Tatau-Selitut and Kelawit areas want urgent attention and action from the Sarawak and federal governments on the problem of clean water supply.

The low water pressure during peak hours and murky water had plagued the residents in Tatau for the past five to six years due to the increase in population and high water consumption.

Speaking to the media, the chairman of Persatuan Anak Tatau (Perantau) Mohammad Rizal Julaihi hoped the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the new Works Minister Baru Bian who is also Selangau Member of Parliament, could work together to effectively address the problem.

“The proposed construction of Sangan water treatment plant is still a question mark after Pakatan Harapan took over the federal government and even before the last 14th general election, the project was still in the process of being tendered.

“There is also the problem of obsolete and small pipeline in the Tatau town area which is unable to cope with the pressure and could not channel enough water to the residents,” he said.

Rizal also pointed out that the teachers and students at SMK Tatau and SK Kelawit are facing critical water interruption due to problem in the piping system to both schools which resulted from low water pressure.

He said the authorities must find a concrete solution to these issues and hoped prompt action would be taken because water problem has been an outstanding issue in Tatau for many years.

“The Tatau people hope the problem of low water pressure and the ageing 40-year-old Tatau water treatment plant could be given due attention and action through short and long term plans by the Rural Water Supply Department,” Rizal added.

For the time being he said the Rural Water Supply Department Bintulu office has been very cooperative with the local residents in addressing broken pipes along the Pan Borneo construction site in Tatau area.

“We are updated on this low water pressure from time to time but it cannot resolve a major problem which involves the cost of building a new plant and upgrading the affected piping system,” he added.