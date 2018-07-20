Sabah cheers 20% oil royalty assurance

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The state government welcomes wholeheartedly the announcement that the federal government will provide 20 per cent royalty to petroleum-producing states in the country.

In thanking the Prime Minister who made the assurance yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said it was an indication of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s concern for Sabah’s rights and therefore the announcement came as very good news for all Sabahans.

“We thank the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and we are truly grateful. It is wonderful news for us in Sabah. It is a promise fulfilled within 100 days and is a very positive step,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

The president of Parti Warisan Sabah pointed out that seeking 20% oil royalty was part of the party’s manifesto and an election promise made together with its partners in Pakatan Harapan.

“It is a clear reflection that the new government in Malaysia and Sabah were serious about fulfilling the aspirations of the people who wanted change.

“The Warisan-led Sabah government will continue to work with the federal government to secure more autonomy for Sabah in line with the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63).”

Tun Mahathir reminded the recipient states to use the royalty for the good of the states and not to misuse it to strengthen political parties and for other purposes.

“I can assure the people that every effort will be made to ensure that the additional revenue will be used for the benefit of the people in Sabah,” Shafie said.

The Chief Minister said unlike the previous Barisan Nasional government, the Warisan-led administration was wholly committed to elevate Sabah to greater heights and not at expanding personal coffers.

Sabah has been asking for oil royalty to be increased from 5% to 20% for many years but to no avail.

It is a new federal government under Pakatan Harapan that has finally made it happen and Shafie said the people of Sabah are understandably joyous.

Meanwhile, UPKO acting president, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau was equally exuberant about the announcement and thanked the Prime Minister.

“This is fantastic because this is exactly what the people of Sabah have long aspired and hoped for. The additional income will be a major boost to the economic growth of Sabah and this will augur well for the people of the state,” he said.