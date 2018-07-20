S’kan cabbie praised for selfless deed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: A taxi driver went beyond the call of duty when he stayed up the whole night with a sick tourist at the Duchess of Kent Hospital here to ensure the tourist was well taken care of.

Luke Willie, whose taxi is stationed at the Four Points by Sheraton Sandakan, recently attended to the female visitor from China who was ill and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Realising that there was a problem with communication as the Chinese woman could only speak in Mandarin, he offered to be the interpreter for her at the hospital.

Luke stayed by the side of the tourist, not only throughout her consultation, but throughout the night, much to the surprise of the hotel management as she was a guest of the hotel, Four Points by Sheraton Sandakan.

Upon learning of the situation, the hotel’s front office manager, Julfikar Ladja Bungso, called Luke to express the hotel’s appreciation for his sincere act of integrity and desire to serve the tourists which is in line with Marriott International’s core values.

The hotel’s general manager, Peter Padman, was extremely pleased to hear of this and hoped that more members of the public would extend such services and make Sandakan a town with friendly, sincere and cooperative community.

“This means so much to the hotel as it indirectly imbued the name of the International hotel with a positive impact,” he said.