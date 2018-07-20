SMC mulls community service for defaulting litterbugs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Litterbugs here who default on their compound payment may be required to carry out community service in the near future.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairwoman Rogayah Jamain said the council is working towards coming up with such an action.

“This morning, SMC had a discussion on parole action with Sibu Prison for anti-littering offenders who default on their compound.

“Offenders, upon conviction by the court, will be ordered to carry out community service work. However, the discussion is still at a very early stage and no further details are available yet,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Rogayah went on to remind the public not to litter especially during the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF), which kick off yesterday, to avoid creating a bad impression on visitors.

Effective July 1 last year, SMC increased the compound for littering from RM20 to RM500 in an effort to curb rampant littering.