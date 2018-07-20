Swinburne inks MoU with IEM Sarawak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Institution of Engineers Malaysia Sarawak Branch for collaborative relations in areas such as industry-related research, engineering training, and knowledge sharing.

Swinburne Sarawak School of Engineering deputy head Dr Chua Hong Siang signed on behalf of deputy vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Prof John Wilson, while IEM Sarawak chairman Haidel Heli signed on behalf of the institution.

A press statement yesterday said the MoU outlines collaboration between the parties to further advance the science of engineering in Sarawak.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing was among those present at the signing ceremony, which was held during IEM Sarawak’s annual dinner.

As the only international branch campus of Swinburne University in Australia and one of the leaders in engineering education and research Sarawak, Swinburne Sarawak is confident the partnership will mutually benefit both parties.

With its expertise in Building Information Modelling (BIM) and the recent establishment of the myBIM satellite centre at the campus, Swinburne Sarawak will also lead the implementation of BIM in the upcoming IEM Sarawak Branch International Engineering Centre (IntEC) development project, which is set to be the first fully integrated BIM project in Sarawak.

Swinburne Sarawak’s Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Science offers a standard four-year Bachelor of Engineering with integrated honours year, covering disciplines such as civil, chemical, mechanical, electrical and electronic, and robotics and mechatronics.

Students keen to broaden their study experience can opt to pursue double degrees in civil/business, mechanical/business, or robotics and mechatronics/computer science.

All engineering degrees at Swinburne Sarawak are recognised by professional engineering bodies such as the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM), Engineers Australia, and IEM, ensuring the courses are carefully monitored for academic quality, career relevance, and compliance with Malaysian and Australian qualifications standards.

The university’s long-standing engagement with industry partners assures students are exposed to real-world experiential learning, in addition to providing them with platforms to leverage on research expertise and facilities.

Encouraging research culture among academic staff and students alike is very much a key element of the faculty,.

For more information on Swinburne Sarawak, visit www.swinburne.edu.my.