Tanah Bumbu develops superior paddy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BATULICIN, S Kalimantan: The Government of Tanah Bumbu District, South Kalimantan, developed a superior rice seed on a 30 hectare rice field area to increase rice productivity and support national food self-sufficiency, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Acting Head of the Tanah Bumbu Agriculture Agency Burhanuddin in Batulicin on Thursday said the development of superior paddy held in Kusan Hilir sub-district is a continuation of the development in the previous year.

“The 30 hectare rice seed development is the idea and initiative of the government to use the local budget (APBD) to increase the income of local farmers,” said Burhanuddin.

Funds prepared by the local government are for the procurement of seeds, land leases, land making fees, and planting, and other supporting activities.

The seed breeding program is in cooperation with the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry Counseling Agency (BP4K), Kodim 1022 TNB and community groups.

The local government gives trust to several farmer groups to manage the development of the rice seedlings and train them on the procedures for developing high quality seeds.

“The activity has been realized since December 2016. and the seeds developed are superior rice Haji Maming of ciherang varieties in three areas, namely Mudalang Village 10 hectares, Manurung village five hectares, and 15 hectare jn Pakatellu Village,” he explained.