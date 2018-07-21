10 families set to enjoy clean water supply by this Sept

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MUKAH:Seventy people from ten families at Kampung Kut Tengah Dalat here are expected to enjoy clean water supply by early September this year.

Minister for Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said that the Sarawak government is now putting more focus on basic infrastructure development like supply of water, electricity and roads especially in rural areas.

“The Sarawak government promised to give more focus on the basic needs of the people,” she said when met by reporters after visiting a water supply project in the area yesterday.

Even though she agreed that projects to provide basic needs are not cheap and need big allocation, this would not be seen as an obstacle by the Sarawak government as they benefit the people.

“The government will continue to implement basic infrastructure project without taking into account the number of people in an area because as long as it is needed, it will be implemented,” she assured.

Apart from the area she visited yesterday, various clean water supply projects will be implemented in other places in Oya, Dalat and Klid.

The projects include providing clean water supply and upgrading works totalling RM34 million approved by the Sarawak government when Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg visited the areas last month.

Meanwhile, Fatimah also said that her ministry had started distributing bottled drinking water to areas affected by the current dry spell as the water tanker lorry to distribute clean water cannot reach them.

Fatimah was accompanied by Dalat District Officer Kueh Lei Poh and officers from various government agencies during the visit.