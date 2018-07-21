Early-birds signup for Colour Rush 2018 ends tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The early-birds registration for this year’s ‘Colour Rush’ charity run will close tomorrow.

Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) president Jocelyn Hee hopes that more people would sign up for the event.

“With (registration fee of) merely RM38 per entry, each participants would receive a running bib and coloured powder and upon completion of the run, each would be given an exclusive medal in the shape of a gold ribbon – the international symbol for childhood cancer awareness,” she said yesterday.

Those registering from July 23 to Sept 12 will be charged the normal fee of RM45 per entry.

According to Hee, over 2,000 participants have registered for the run, scheduled at three different location on different dates – at Saradise Kuching this Sept 17, Miri Marina Central Park on Sept 23, and Sibu Town Square on Sept 30.

Flag-off will be at 6am.

“We are targeting 8, 000 for three cities – Kuching, Sibu and Miri. Therefore, those who want to support the awareness (campaign) against childhood cancer are welcome to join the run,” she said.

Here, Mirians can visit the weekend roadshows at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall, from 10am to 8pm daily. The series of roadshows will be running until the end of August. The ‘Colour Rush’ forms are available at the roadshows and also the counter at Somerset Hotel (No 12, Kwang Tung Road), which opens Mondays to Fridays – 9am to 4pm daily.

For more information, contact SCCS Centre at 082 686 276 or send emails to [email protected] Check out the event website www.colourrushrun.com and like its Facebook page www.facebook.com/colourrushrun.

The charity enters its sixth edition this year. It draws total registration of more than 6,000 participants every year.