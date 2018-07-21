Employers advised to register their companies, workers with Socso

MIRI: Eligible employers should voluntarily register their companies and employees with the nearest Social Security Organisation (Socso) offices throughout Sarawak within the grace period from July 1-31 this year before Ops Kesan is carried out on Aug 1.

State Socso director Phillip Sangkan when making this call said during Ops Kesan, Socso officers will go to the ground and employers who fail to register may face a compound of between RM500 and RM4,000 on the spot or if convicted, will be fined not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.

“Thus I would like to urge all employers to come forward voluntarily to register within the grace period and if they do, they will be exempted from the compound and prosecution even though it has passed the prescribed 30-day period and these exclusions include interest for late payment of contributions.

“This exemption period also applies to any employer who has not yet registered their company and their employees under Employment Insurance System (Act 800) and self-employed taxi drivers and those offering similar services under Act 789,” Philip said during the launch of its annual ‘Program Seranta Perkeso’ attended by 92 employers and employees here yesterday.

He further added that with effect from July 1, Socso has extended its coverage to spouse/s of sole proprietor or partners who work for or in the company to be covered under Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) and Act 800 in which they are required to register and contribute to Socso and failing to do so is considered as an offence under the Act.

He said according to the statistics, there were 36,865 active employers in Sarawak in 2017 while from January to June 2018, there are 53,741 active employers and Miri Socso office recorded 10,610 active employers for January to June 2018.

“In 2016, a total of 269 compounds for various offences were issued in the state while 291 compounds were issued in 2017. This programme (Program Seranta) is one of our continuous efforts to educate the public on the important role played by Socso in enhancing workers’ social welfare,” he said.

Also present were Miri Socso manager Griffin Francis Manggie and Socso Miri enforcement unit head Neili Stephen.