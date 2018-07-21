Full-dress rehearsal for S’wak Day celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A full-dress rehearsal for the Sarawak Day celebration tomorrow (Sunday) was held at the Dataran Perayaan, Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Both Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg are expected to attend the ceremony at Dataran Perayaan tomorrow.

Present to inspect the full-dress rehearsal was Assistant Minister for Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

“July 22 is indeed a significant date for Sarawakians as it was on July 22, 1963 that Sarawak was granted self-rule by the British, its former colonial masters.

“It was on this day that Sarawakians were given the right to govern themselves. Sarawakians should also be happy as the transition of power was peaceful at the time,” Dr Abdul Rahman said when interviewed by reporters yesterday.

He also called on Sarawakians where ever they may be to celebrate Sarawak Day in their own way.

Dr Abdul Rahman also pointed out that the celebration this year was different from the years before as it will be at the Dataran Perayaan instead of the usual venue at the Kuching Waterfront.

“The reason why Dataran Perayaan was chosen this year is because organisers wanted to use a bigger venue as Sarawak is celebrating its 55th year of Independence this year,” he

said.

Some 8,000 people are expected to gather at the Dataran Perayaan for the celebration.

Also present to inspect the full-dress rehearsal was State Protocol and Public Relations Unit director Datuk Khir Busrah.