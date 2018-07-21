Increase in medical tourists from Indonesia – CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: There is an increase in Indonesian medical tourists to seek treatment in Sarawak, said the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg last night.

“This is because our level of medical care is as good as what they say even in Singapore,” he said when officiating at the opening ceremony of Borneo Cultural Festival(BCF) 2018 held at Sibu Town Square.

He said, this is because normally the tourists from Indonesia, particularly from Kalimantan, would have to fly to Pontianak, then to Kuching, only then to Singapore.

“However, now because of availability of medical care, which is also of high standard, they come over to seek treatment in Sarawak,” he pointed out.

Johari added that private hospitals are mushrooming now, including in Sibu.

“This is what has attracted tourists to visit Sarawak that contribute towards an increase in our tourists.

“We in government will always upgrade our facilities so that we will provide better quality facilities for our tourists,” he said.

Johari stated, according to the government statistics that they had, they had received about 4.8 million tourists who visited Sarawak this year with the tourists from China had increased substantially after they had connected the flight between Shenzhen, China and Kuching, Sarawak.

“We have tried to promote other cities including Sibu in order to be connected to the other cities in this region.

“We are also working together with AirAsia and I am sure that in times to come Sibu and the rest of Sarawak will become a feature for the tourists to come and experience our various cultures.

“There are many tourists who wanted to experience not only our local cuisine but also wanted to learn how to prepare it as well,” he said.

This year BCF is held from July 19 to 28 at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 & 2.