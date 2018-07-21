Interactive activities at Curtin M’sia carnival

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Visitors to the Curtin Malaysia Carnival 2018 at Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) on August 25 can look forward to many interactive and fun activities designed to provide them a unique educational experience.

The event’s ‘Faculty Showcases’ by the university’s faculties of engineering and science, business and humanities, and its graduate school, will have themes like ‘EngineerFest’, ‘FOB Funfair’, ‘Humanities to the Rescue’ and ‘Element’s Realm’ and introduce visitors to interesting aspects of engineering, science, business and humanities.

Curtin Malaysia in a statement says there will also be an exhibition promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) by the Office of Research and Development in collaboration with the faculties.

The showcases from 10am to 5pm will be held at the university’s Recreation & Event Centre.

Among the highlights of the showcases:

‘EngineerFest’ (Faculty of Engineering and Science)

Visitors will get to don hard hats and coveralls and play the roles of geologists, civil engineers or petroleum engineers, or lab coats for a bit of ‘lab work’ as chemical or environmental engineers. They will also learn to be network engineers, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers.

Among the interesting things they can do are identifying microfossils under microscopes and minerals in rocks using hand lenses at an applied geology exhibition and learn about chemical engineering by creating rudimentary phone chargers with simple components and lemons.

To learn about civil engineering, they can attempt to build a self-supporting bridge out of Lego bricks that can withstand its own weight in a ‘Lego Bridge Challenge’.

For better understanding of electrical power engineering, visitors will be shown the wide applications of inverted pendulums, from bicycles and Segway vehicles to rockets besides learning the many uses of robots and try their hand at manipulating a robotic arm to complete specific tasks.

The Department of Electronic and Computer Engineering will demonstrate concurrent programming using a programmable racing car that can follow a track and stop whenever it encounters obstacles, and introduce visitors to computer systems and networking using micro drones, which visitors will get to fly.

At the Foundation Studies Department’s exhibit, visitors can carry out experiments demonstrating scientific concepts such as surface tension and standing wave patterns.

To demonstrate the application of Newton’s Law in propulsion systems, the Department of Mechanical Engineering will help visitors design, build and launch their own water rockets. They too can assemble and operate Sterling engines to understand basic thermodynamics and its application in machinery.

If they are interested in petroleum engineering, they will learn how the density of drilling mud is measured, and how to create a reservoir model using simulation software. There will also be a demonstration of how oil rigs work using a scale model of an offshore rig.

‘FOB Funfair’ (Faculty of Business)

The Faculty of Business’ showcase will also generate a lot of fun and excitement for visitors of all ages, in addition to promoting the academic and research strengths of the Faculty.

A variety of games and activities promoting business and entrepreneurship will be staged, and there will be a gallery showcasing the achievements of its staff and students through the years.

‘Humanities to the Rescue’ (Faculty of Humanities)

The Faculty of Humanities will showcase its three areas of specialisation – Media, Culture and Communication; Culture and Language Studies; and Postgraduate Studies.

Attractions will include a variety show, pop quiz, display of students’ work like music videos, documentaries and short films, and a showcase of the student-run Curtin Media Association.

There will also be a showcase of the Malaysian Studies units, including traditional dance performances and a games booth promoting language studies.

‘Element’s Realm’ (Curtin Malaysia Graduate School)

Run by Higher Degree by Research (HDR) students, this showcase will show how the elements (air, water, fire and earth) affect our everyday lives and allow visitors to have fun taking part in simple experiments using the elements or materials extracted from them.

There will be experiments to demonstrate ‘Non-Newtonian Fluid’, a mixture of water and corn starch forming a semi-liquid which visitors can actually walk on, and a ‘Matchstick Laser’ using a lit matchstick in a glass to show how reflection and refraction of light and heat transfer through light can create a laser effect.

Other experiments will show how a small fan can be operated using gas generated by a candle, how ferrofluids can form different shapes when subjected to magnetic forces, how beautiful sand art can be created using a metal ball and magnets, and how a miniature train can be built from small magnets and a battery and made to travel through a metallic coil.

STEM Exhibition (Office of Research and Development and Faculties)

This showcase will feature a number of fascinating chemistry-based exhibits such as a ‘Disappearing Water Act’, ‘Chemical Traffic Light’ and ‘Bleeding Tofu’ produced through chemical reactions to different substances. Visitors will also see how different fruits and vegetables can generate electricity.

Another attraction demonstrating clean energy will be a hydrogen fuel car powered by only water and solar energy.

In addition, there will be demonstrations of electrolysis of different substances and standing wave, and visitors will be challenged to build structures using paper to see which can sustain the highest loads. Planetary gear systems and damping systems will also be part of the exhibit to illustrate how science and technology is applied in our daily lives.

Apart from the faculty showcases, there will be faculty-run competitions for secondary schools, including a Spelling Bee Challenge and Eco-Business Design Challenge. The signature competition will be the Curtin Croc Challenge 3.0, Curtin Malaysia’s iconic annual crocodile-themed electronic design competition.

Curtin Malaysia Carnival, formerly known as the Curtin Malaysia Open Day, also promises to give visitors an exciting taste of life at Curtin Malaysia – largest international campus and global hub in Asia.

Offering fun, hands-on learning experiences in a festival-like atmosphere, it will be a chance for potential students to explore its campus, learn about the courses it offers, and speak with lecturers and current students. Potential students can visit the ‘Future Students Hub’ where course counsellors will be on hand to provide all the information they need.

There will also be perennial attractions like live entertainment and food, retail and activity stalls run by student clubs and local businesses. Organisations and businesses wishing to rent stalls can contact Curtin Malaysia’s Corporate Communications Department.

Curtin Malaysia’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, President and Chief Executive Professor Jim Mienczakowski said everyone is welcome to the event which attracts thousands of visitors each year, including hundreds of secondary school students accompanied by teachers and school counsellors.

“Whether you’re an interested member of the public, or a future student, parent or teacher, you’re sure to get a lot out of the attractions in store,” he remarked.

The event is being supported by Miri City Council for the ninth year, as well as by a number of corporate sponsors.

For more information on the Curtin Malaysia Carnival 2018, visit its Facebook event page at bit.ly/2M5i8Vt or contact the Corporate Communications Department at 085-443806 or by email to [email protected]