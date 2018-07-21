‘International tourneys will benefit local golfers’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak should be hosting more international golf events which can give good exposure to local golfers who can later develop into professionals.

This was expressed by Ting Bang Kong, the tournament director (TD) of the ongoing 5th Sarawak Grand Golf Championship currently being held at Damai Golf and Country Club (DGCC).

“The recent hosting of the Asian Tour Sarawak Championship at DGCC had shown that golf courses in Sarawak are capable of becoming the competition venues of world class events and our standard is on par with what is set by the organisers,” he said.

According to Ting, the hosting of major international golf events such as the Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour (ADT) is beneficial to both the local golfers as well as the golf clubs because it encourages the upgrading of the standards to a much higher level.

“The competition results had also shown to our local golfers that even the most challenging fairways and greens at DGCC can be conquered by the professionals who had only played here for a few rounds,” said Ting who commended the results achieved by the foreign professionals at DGCC.

For the record, the champion of the recent Asian Tour Sarawak Championship, John Catlin from USA had registered a three-day total gross score of 22-under-par 266 which is a new record at DGCC.

In last year’s edition of the ADT Professional Golf Malaysia

(PGM) – MRNB Sarawak Championship held at the same club, the event was won by American Blade Snyder with a three-day total gross score of 15 under par 273.

Ting, who just returned to Kuching from Melbourne, Australia three days before the event, had expressed satisfaction with the current course conditions and the greens at DGCC which had improved and well prepared for the Sarawak Grand Golf Championship organised by the Sarawak Golf Association (SGA).

One hundred and twenty golfers throughout Sarawak including from Sabah and Brunei are participating in the three-day event which is being held at

DGCC for the second consecutive year.

“The encouraging response towards the event will lift the standards of the game and the golfers will also be motivated to play better in view of the venue which had hosted the recent Asian Tour event,” Ting added.

For the event at DGCC, Ting is assisted by his chief referee Baijuri Jaujie with Charlie Chung and June Yii as the referees.