Isec to provide eye screening for BCF visitors

SIBU: The Isec Specialist Eye Centre Sibu will provide eye screening for visitors to Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) which began on Thursday evening at Sibu Town Square and will end on July 28.

BCF visitors may go to the ‘X3’ booth for eye screening organised by Isec and Sibu branch of Sarawak Society for the Blind to create greater awareness on the importance of eye care.

“Prevention is always better than cure,” said branch manager Ngu Hing Ming during a press conference held at Tanahmas Hotel on Wednesday evening.

Ngu said the focus of the screening is glaucoma.

“We’ll also be providing visual acuity and intra-ocular pressure examination at a charge of RM5,” he added.

Proceeds from the service will go to residents of Sibu Blind Centre.

With him at the press conference were his committee members Lang Jai Lee and Melissa Chan.