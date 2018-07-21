KCO Darts Championship sees spike in popularity

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Kuching City Open (KCO) Darts Championship is fast gaining popularity among both local and darters from outside Sarawak and country.

According to Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai, this can be seen from the increase in the number of participants every year.

“For the third edition of KCO this year, we have 45 teams taking part in the Team event, nine in the Men’s Singles Open, six in the Women’s Singles Open and nine in the Ladies Open.

“Apart from that, we also have the Second Chance and the VIP categories,” said Wahap at the opening ceremony at Centre Court, Hills Shopping Mall yesterday.

Also present were Chief Minister’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang and DBKU director Jumaini Haili.

Those taking part in the competition from yesterday until Sunday include darters from Brunei, Philippines, Perak, Selangor, Johor, Sabah while local teams include Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, Sri Aman and Padawan.

“This year, we are also working together with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports to make the championship a sports tourism event,” added Wahap.

Among others, the championship is aimed at promoting the sport, enhancing ties among the participants and promoting a healthy lifestyle by involving in sports activities.

Organised by DBKU as one of the events for the Kuching City Day celebration, the championship offers a total prize money of RM27,300.

The champions of the Team event and Ladies Doubles will receive RM7,500and RM1,500 respectively, plus trophy and medals while Second Chance winners will get RM500.

In the Men’s and Ladies’ Singles Open, champions will receive RM1,300 each, plus trophy and medals.