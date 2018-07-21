Largest UK Education Fair coming to Borneo

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Over 30 UK universities and colleges will be present at the UK Education Fair 2018 – the largest UK education fair in Borneo.

The free fair will be held at Pullman Kuching on July 28 and at Le Meridien Hotel Kota Kinabalu on July 29, from 1pm to 6pm at both venues.

Event spokesman Gabriel Liew said the next intake for UK universities and colleges would be in September.

“Students who are currently studying are encouraged to attend the education fair as well in order to plan for their further studies in 2019. Some participating institutions will waive the application fee if students apply for admissions on the spot,” he said.

“Courses available at the education fair vary from business, arts, to sciences. Students will be able to obtain latest information at different education levels, from A levels, foundation, diploma, undergraduate degree to postgraduate degree.”

UK education is often perceived as very costly for parents, however, attractive scholarships, bursaries, and incentives will ease parents’ burden.

Participating universities and colleges include Aberystwyth University, Bellerbys College and ISC UK, University College Birmingham, Brooke House College, Cardiff Sixth Form College, Concord College, University of East Anglia, Edinburgh Napier University, University of Glasgow, University of Hertfordshire, University of Huddersfield, Kaplan International Colleges (UK), University of Leeds, University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moore University, MPW Schools and Colleges, Northumbria University Newcastle, University of Nottingham (UK Campus), University of Northampton, Queen’s University Belfast, University of Reading (UK and Malaysia Campuses), Robert Gordon University, University of Sheffield, University of Southampton (UK and Malaysia Campuses), St Andrew’s College Cambridge, University of St Andrews, University of Sunderland, and Teesside University.

The British Council will also be present to explain about IELTS – the international English test required by most institutions in the UK.

As the British Council is the joint owner of the official IELTS, students are able to take the test in Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

Students who register for IELTS at the event will get a free copy of ‘IELTS Top Tops’ published by the British Council.

Interested students are encouraged to preregister online at bit.ly/ukedufair2018 to stand a chance to win a Huawei Nova 2i.

Those seeking to further their education should bring along their results or transcripts for immediate admission and scholarships.

The first 100 students will receive free Starbucks vouchers worth RM20.

For more information on the event, look for UKEduSEM on Facebook or call 016-8638623.