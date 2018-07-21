Loke’s attention on domestic airfares lauded

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Malaysians, especially those in Sarawak, are eagerly looking forward to controlled airfare for domestic flights during festive seasons as they have been burdened by pricey tickets during peak periods.

Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youths and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah when giving his opinion on the issue Thursday said: “Finally, this matter on controlled domestic airfare is finally being looked into. Thank you to new Transport Minister Anthony Loke (Siew Fook).

“This has been one of the main grouses of Malaysians especially those in Sarawak who have to pay pricey air ticket especially during festive season or school holidays.”

Abdul Karim was reacting to Loke’s statement that the study on fixing the price of air tickets for domestic flights during festive seasons is expected to be resolved at the end of the month.

The federal minister reportedly said the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) was now in the final stages of study on the prices of the tickets.

“A comprehensive study was being finalised, we have not determined the approach for the ceiling price nor the other approaches, but in principle the policy decision to be made would not have a negative impact on the people.

“There is no point in fixing the ceiling rate during the festive seasons while on normal days the prices of air tickets could not be controlled,” Loke was quoted as saying when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Bahru), whether the ceiling price for air tickets during the festive season could be implemented, during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Wednesday.

In response, Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman said: “All complaints by the public before this seemed to have been ignored by the relevant authorities which let ticket prices be determined by free market forces.

“The lack of alternative public transport like buses has placed flights being the only means of transport and without ticket prices not being controlled, resulting in a very heavy burden to the public.”

Joining the chorus of excitement, Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) president Dr Hii Sui Cheng said he is happy to know that the new Transport Minister is working to seek a solution to address costly air tickets during peak periods as well as ordinary days.

“I hope the solution will come soon. As far as Sibu residents are concerned, we also want the minister to address the availability of flight for Sibu-KK sector.

“This sector should no longer be classified under ‘rural air service’. Other airlines in addition to MASwings should be allowed to fly this sector.

“This request is from residents in the central region of Sarawak whose convenience is affected by Mavcom’s insistence to allow only MASwings to fly that route.”

Sarawak Central Region Hotel Association chairman Johnny Wong Sie Lee too highlighted that the air ticket pricing definitely needs to be controlled to avoid burdening air travellers.

He noted that AirAsia’s fares are high as well.

Citing an example, he lamented that airfares for Sibu/Kuching/Sibu occasionally are very high, especially for passengers who urgently need to fly last minute.

Former travel agent Robert Tan said it is interesting to know that the new Transport Minister is seriously looking into this matter and to even solve the issue by end of this month.

“If he can solve this problem by end of this month, it would bring the biggest ‘angpow’ especially as we are now approaching year end.

“As we all know, every lunar new year is a real headache for thousands of students who study in Peninsular Malaysia and those working there and overseas.

“We are indeed happy to note that the new PH government takes fewer than three months to look into this matter compared to the previous government and its ministers who had failed to do so.”

Tan bemoaned that what cost less than RM150/ per pax for one-way Sibu-Kuala Lumpur trip and vice versa during normal season can go up all the way to RM1,200/- during festivals.

“The government must control the ceiling price as this in turn will earn them the people‘s support. The airline should not take advantage of us and make huge profits,” he said.