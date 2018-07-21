NCP may replace NFP to boost Internet access

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia may replace the previous government’s Nationwide Fiberization Plan (NFP) with the National Connectivity Plan (NCP) so more people will have Internet access throughout the nation, revealed Communications and Multimedia minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Gobind said the new government plan will combine fibre optic and wireless connectivity to solve the fibre optic dependent NFP (2017-2019) hiccup.

He added the existing plan involved pulled fibre optic issues as it cannot easily be planted in the challenging topographical makeup of rural Malaysia, which hinders or limits the continuous internet connectivity area penetration goal.

“To me, fibre is an important thing. We must stress fully on laying of fibre but at the same time, we must also understand that fibre might not reach (rural areas) because of what is called as the ‘last mile’,” said Gobind when making his first official visit to the Sabah Communications and Multimedia (KKM) Building in Kepayan here yesterday.

“We must still ensure that there must be a mix or combination of fibre and wireless technology. So fibre will go up to the areas with its infrastructure and from there we will have wireless facilities that can include the places outside of the fibre areas.

“What we can do is from the Nationwide Fiberization Plan (NFP), we might change it to National Connectivity Plan (NCP) that will stress on both fibre and also methods that can enable us to connect with the last mile. So, this is under the attention of my ministry, announcement will be made in the near future. I am in the process of discussing this matter with the involved telcos,” he added.

When it comes to the previous plans of constructing telecommunication towers from Sipitang to Kudat, he said it will depend on the proposals pitched after the NFP had been reviewed by the new federal government.

“So in that situation, if we need to build towers and so, that is a matter that will be studied. But if there is a way where we can lay fibre so that the connectivity quality is much better, we will consider the proposal too,” he stressed.

“In my ministry, we have SKMM (Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commission) and under SKMM, we have an Act that mentions the need for all telcos to make payment or contribution to a fund annually. The fund is known as USP (Universal Service Provider) Fund. The fund is intended to help with infrastructure construction, especially, in the rural areas so there is connectivity in those areas.

“This includes Sabah and Sarawak so we have the funds. But, as I have said, we want to change the fiberization plan alone to a connectivity plan and we want to review it. In the near future, a decision will be made and I will inform the cabinet regarding the results of the review that we have made. We hope that by end of this year a decision can be made regarding this matter,” assured Gobind.

The Minister stressed that he plans to treat the internet as one of the basic rights that will fall into the utility category for all Malaysians whilst ensuring that the speed is high but priced low and backed by quality services.

In addition, Gobind said the internet is very important for the development of e-commerce for Malaysia.