NGOs can help govt to find ways in lightening burden of Dayaks

MIRI: Non-government organisations (NGOs) can play a very big role to help government find ways and means to lighten the burdens faced by rural Dayaks migrating to urban areas.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas appealed for help from Dayak Association in Miri (DAM) to assist the state government via a strategic plan that can be matched with government programmes.

“I hope your committee will get data of your members, background of each family, their job, the unemployed, senior citizens and all Dayak societies in your association,” he said, when officiating at Dayak Association of Miri Appreciation, Installation, Graduation and Ngiling Bidai Night 2018.

Uggah said the government has designed various programmes for all segment of the society and DAM can help government to reach out to each and every group – entrepreneur, agropreneur, students, unemployed, senior citizen, single mother etc to improve their life.

“So that by 2030, we the Dayak will not be left behind when Sarawak have attained the high income society,” he stressed.

Uggah approved RM50,000 for Dayak Association of Miri to carry out their annual programmes for 2018.