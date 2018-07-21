No decision yet to reopen KKIA2 – minister

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: There is no decision yet to reopen Kota Kinabalu International Airport Terminal 2 (KKIA2) said Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew.

The Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister pointed out that the proposal remains as that, a proposal at the moment.

Even though AirAsia Berhad group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes met with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, they did not make any decision on the proposal by the former, she stressed.

Liew said this when asked to comment on the negative publis responses to the suggestion after it was announced by Tony early this week.

Those who disagreed with the proposal claimed that Terminal 2 was lacking in facilities especially in the matter of immigration clearance.

“If the proposal was to be realized, the facilities and amenities of course will have to be upgraded by either AirAsia or MAB. This goes without saying, but it is too early to say that the proposal will materialize.

“To me as the Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, I welcome the proposal because if it means bringing in more tourists to Sabah then why not, but I can understand from the perspective of the public worrying about the lack of facilities.

“AirAsia and MAB will have to work it out and it is not as easy as that because they must the Chief Minister’s agreement first,” she stressed.

Tony in a press conference earlier this week said AirAsia is set on reopening KKIA2 and is confident it can generate traffic of almost double the amount of tourists the airline is currently bringing in to Sabah.

He further said the airport could reopen in six months or less, with an estimated budget of RM20 million for its reopening and refurbishment.