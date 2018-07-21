Operators of driving schools want new rule implemented in S’wak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Driving School Owners Association and other operators of driving schools want the new condition requiring vehicles to undergo periodic inspection at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) – at least once a year – for registered vehicles that are over three years old, to be implemented in Sarawak as well.

According to the association’s former president Chung Khen Fui, presently in Sarawak the old regulation requires driving school vehicles to undergo periodic inspection at Puspakom twice a year, for vehicles exceeding one year from date of registration with the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“Sarawak has a vast land but the population is small compared with Peninsular Malaysia. Candidates learning to drive are also not that many when compared with the peninsula. So most of the time, the vehicles used by driving schools in Sarawak only operate within the circuit areas and roads in the vicinity of the driving institutes, designated by the JPJ.

“Therefore, the impact or damage on these vehicles is minimal,” he said in reference to Minister of Transport Anthony Loke’s announcement on the new regulatory requirement for the e-hailing industry, including Grab, taking effect as of June 12 this year.

Chung and another driving school operator Sim Kim Hua will submit a letter of request to Loke as soon as possible to apply for the inclusion of driving school vehicles in the new regulatory requirement for Sarawak.

That aside, Chung also called upon fellow operators of driving schools who have yet to join the association, to contact him.