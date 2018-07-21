Sarawak 

Police collar three robbery suspects in public toilet

The suspects being brought by the police to Miri Central Police Station after they were apprehended at Permyjaya and Tudan areas yesterday afternoon.

MIRI: Police have detained three men wanted in connection with a robbery at a public toilet near the city centre here on May 1.

The suspects were arrested in Permyjaya and Tudan areas around 1.30pm yesterday.

On May 1 around 6pm, an Indonesian man in his 20s was reportedly beaten in the toilet before being robbed.

After beating the man, the suspects fled the scene with some cash and a mobile phone.

Following a report lodged by the victim, police conducted investigations to detect the suspects.

The three suspects are being detained to assist in the investigation into the case.

