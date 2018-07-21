Police collar three robbery suspects in public toilet

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police have detained three men wanted in connection with a robbery at a public toilet near the city centre here on May 1.

The suspects were arrested in Permyjaya and Tudan areas around 1.30pm yesterday.

On May 1 around 6pm, an Indonesian man in his 20s was reportedly beaten in the toilet before being robbed.

After beating the man, the suspects fled the scene with some cash and a mobile phone.

Following a report lodged by the victim, police conducted investigations to detect the suspects.

The three suspects are being detained to assist in the investigation into the case.