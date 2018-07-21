Rep: 20 per cent profit not consistent with PH manifesto

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Giving back 20 per cent of profit from the oil and gas (O&G) resources derived from Sarawak is not consistent with Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s election promise, says Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said that all petroleum-producing states would receive 20 per cent of the profit obtained from their areas.

In response, Penguang who is Marudi assemblyman, said: “It is contradictory to their manifesto of returning Sarawak’s rights as contained in MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963).

“Whatever it is, all these are not relevant as under the devolution of power, the Sarawak government is demanding Sarawak’s rights – as enshrined in MA63 and have been eroded over the years, either intentionally or inadvertently – to be given back to Sarawak.”

He added: “Our Oil Mining Ordinance 1958, and our Land Code are still good Laws which clearly states that the right to mining our resources whether on-shore or offshore within our territorial waters, are with the state (Sarawak).

“In other words, we have full control over O&G exploration within our own land and sea.”