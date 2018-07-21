Series of Golden Jubilee celebrations at Parish of St Ann

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING:The Catholic Parish of St Ann, Kota Padawan near here, will be commemorating its 50th anniversary in a series of Golden Jubilee celebrations to be held this month.

According to a press release yesterday, the auspicious occasion will kick off with the opening and official dedication of the new Church of St Ann with a mass presided by the Archbishop of Kuching, the Most Rev. Simon Poh D.D. on July 26.

This will be followed by the ordination of Friar David Au OFM-( The Order of Friars Minor) to the priesthood on July 27.

The annual food and fun-fair sales, in conjunction with the Feast Day of their patron, St Ann will be at the parish on July 28-29 with participation by people from nearby villages and housing estates.

The preparations to celebrate these events of such rarity and scale have been taking place for months.

Apart from logistics, this has also included spiritual preparation in the form of a seminar titled “Renewed in the Holy Spirit” which was held from May 13-20 this year.

Certainly, the overall spirit among the people is one of anticipation and excitement, the press release added.

After years of prayers, fundraising, planning and construction, the parish finds itself at the dawn of an event with a more promising future with the opening of the brand-new Church of St Ann.

“All are welcome to witness this historic event and share the joy of the parishioners of St Ann, Kota, Padawan,” said the press statement.

St Ann church is situated at the intersection of Jalan Puncak Borneo and Jalan Landeh.