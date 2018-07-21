S’wak to explore opportunities for mobile payment expansion in Indonesia

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sarawak is looking to explore opportunities in Indonesia to expand its mobile payment platform, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this will enable business to be conducted on a regional basis.

“At the moment, we (Sarawak) are working with Singapore, which have their own mode of mobile payment.

“Of course, to explore opportunities in Indonesia and there (Indonesia) – they got what they called ‘Go-Jek’ payment. Once, we have this network, your business will be on regional basis,” Abang Johari said when officiating at Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia Business Summit 2018 here last night.

Adding on, he pointed out that the Sarawak Pay (e-wallet) is a new way of doing business.

There is no usage of cheques or credit cards for payment.

“Once you have easy payment – of course, it will help your cash flow because the moment you sell your product, you get immediate payment through mobile payment.

“Even, in a coffee shop, you just need a (mobile) phone and QR (quick response) code to settle everything. That is the modern world of doing business.”

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia Business Summit 2018, held here from July 20 to 22, attracted some 200 delegates including from Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Cambodia and Taiwan.

The summit themed ‘Rising Above Financial Turbulence’ (RAFT) will feature professional speakers, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

Meanwhile, 2018 JCI national president Kelvin Chew believed that delegates would be able to promote their business, to expand their network by bringing back lots of business contacts and new business ideas through the summit.

Organising chairlady Irene Pet and 2018 JCI World President Marc Brian Lim also spoke at the function.

Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce and Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and wife Datin Sri Pauline Leong, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youths and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Sibu Resident Charles Siaw were among those present.