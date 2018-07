Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: A morning fire destroyed two houses at Taman Semarak yesterday.

District Fire and Rescue Department operation chief Ali Poldo Timbang said the department received a distress call at 5.51am and firemen reached the scene at 6.01am in three fire vehicles.

He said firemen did not experience any problems when putting out the fire which was put under control at 6.11am. The operation ended at 7.22am and there was no casualty reported.