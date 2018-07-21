Sabah 

Young couple killed in monsoon drain plunge

Elton Gomes

The Toyota Rav4 being winched out of the monsoon drain at Jalan Lintas.

KOTA KINABALU: A young couple were killed when their Toyota Rav4 plunged into a monsoon drain along Jalan Lintas, near Taman Kendara, here early yesterday morning.

The driver of the car, Liu Teck Soon, 22, from Penampang, and his front seat passenger, Joan Chai Chiew Ling, 19, from Likas, died instantly in the 12.30am incident on July 20.

Acting police chief Superintendent George Abd Rakman said it was believed that based on initial police investigation the driver had accelerated his vehicle causing it to move forward in high speed and plunged into the drain.

Tow trucks were called to pull the car out of the drain and paramedics at the scene confirmed the victims were dead.

Their bodies were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem and both family members have been notified of the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

What do you think of this story?
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.