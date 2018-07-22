1,000 participate in BCF 2018 colourful parade

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Some 1,000 people, many of whom donned traditional attire, participated in the Borneo Cultural Festival’s (BCF) 2018 parade to mark the start of the town’s biggest colourful attraction on Friday night.

The chairman of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Datuk Tiong Thai King led the parade. He was joined by his deputy Rogayah Jemain, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, members of the Malay, Melanau, Chinese and Dayak communities, SMC staff as well as visitors to the annual event.

The parade started from Chuang Corridor in Sibu Town Square Phase I and proceeded around the town areas before ending at where it started.

The participants were seen gathering at the town square as early as 5.30pm.

The Borneo Cultural Festival is a week-long celebration of food, music and dances celebrating the diverse cultural background of Sibu community such as the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Malay, Melanau and Chinese. Other events include trade shows, fun fair and stage shows.

There will also be Trade and Exhibition, Bonsai Sales and Exhibition, Dayak tattoo and exhibition by various local arts associations.

Traditional games such as ‘congkak’, top spinning, tug of war, blowpipe, ‘batu seremban’ (tossing the stones) and ‘kick the shuttlecock’ will be showcased to give BCF visitors hands-on experience on local culture.

Five workshops will be conducted by four dance troupes and a singer from China, Lu Xian Yun at RH Hotel on July 28.

This year’s BCF is held from July 19 to 28 at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 & 2.

The Sibu Town Square is within walking distance of major hotels in the town centre.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the opening ceremony of the BCF 2018.