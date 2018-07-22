20% oil royalty not an empty promise – Wan Azizah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TUARAN: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail assured that the 14th General Election (GE14) Pakatan Harapan 20% oil royalty promise is not an empty one.

She said she would refer back to the Prime Minister because it is on the manifesto but payment depends on the country’s existing finances.

She said this when officiating the reject pornography as a family (SToP) at IPG Kent Campus here today.

Meanwhile, Wan Azizah, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, said the party continues the GE14 practice of using its logo to battle in the Sungai Kandis by-election.

The by-election has been necessitated after PKR’s assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei passed from lymphoma cancer on July 2.

Polling for the by-election is on Aug 4 and the campaign period is 14 -day campaigning period will end at 11.59 pm on Aug 3.