Bushfires keep local firemen busy

SARIKEI : Bushfires in four areas kept the local firefighters busy since last Tuesday.

According to Sarikei District Fire and Rescue (Bomba) chief Suna Kaha, about seven acres comprising about half acre in Sungai Nyelong area, one acre in Sungai Pasi area and five acres in Sungai Kabu area were razed.

Suna said they received a call from Sungai Nyelong on the afternoon of July 17 followed by a case in Sungai Pasi on July 18 afternoon. Firefighters managed to contain the bushfire in Sungai Nyelong and Sungai Pasi with water from their fire engine as the areas were near the main road.

Bomba got another call from Sungai Pasi area on the afternoon of July 19 and the fourth case in Sungai Kabu area on July 20 in the afternoon, he said, adding that it was a tough challenge for his men to control the fire which raced across a rubber garden and farm land in Sungai Kabu area.

As their fire engine could not reach the area, his men together with the residents of a nearby longhouse, Rumah Lebay Ringgit used water stored in six chemical sprayers to douse the fire, Suna said.

Fire breaks put up by his men were also instrumental in getting the fire under control, he added.

Attributing the bushfires to the dry spell and extraordinarily hot weather in the past few days, Suna advised members of the public to refrain from carrying out open burning for the time being.