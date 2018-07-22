CM: Indonesia holds e-wallet prospects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sarawak is looking to explore opportunities in Indonesia to expand its mobile digital payment platform, Sarawak Pay, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, this will enable businesses to be conducted on a regional basis.

“At the moment, we (Sarawak) are working with Singapore, which has its own mode of mobile payment. Of course, they (Indonesians) got their ‘Go-Jek’ payment. Once we have this network, your business will be conducted on a regional basis,” Abang Johari said in officiating at the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia Business Summit 2018 here on Friday night.

He pointed out that e-wallet is a new way of doing business where there is no usage of cheques or credit cards to make payment.

“Once you have easy payment, of course, it will help your cash flow because the moment you sell your product, you get immediate payment through mobile payment.

“Even in a coffee shop, you just need a (mobile) phone and QR code to settle everything.”

The JCI Malaysia Business Summit 2018, which concludes today, gathers some 200 delegates from Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Cambodia and Taiwan.

Themed ‘Rising Above Financial Turbulence’ (RAFT), the event features professional speakers, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

Meanwhile, JCI 2018 national president Kelvin Chew believed that delegates would be able to promote their business and expand their network by bringing back many contacts and ideas from the summit.

“This summit allows groups of young people like each of you coming from different countries to meet and share your business ideas. We offer a holistic summit experience by tackling current issues and opportunities that impact the business landscape in coming years,” he said.

According to Chew, the summit also features panel discussions that analyse market insights as well as trends, with the primary aim of driving sustainable economic growth.

Organising chairwoman Irene Pet and JCI 2018 world president Marc Brian Lim also spoke at the event.

Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh; Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youths and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Sibu Resident Charles Siaw were also present.