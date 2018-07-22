DOSH runs elevator, escalator safety awareness campaign at AEON Kuching

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) held the Sarawak-level ‘Elevator and Escalator Safety Awareness’ (LIFE) campaign at AEON Mall Kuching Central yesterday.

According to DOSH Sarawak director Nor Halim Hasan, the programme was run in collaboration with the mall management and MS Elevators Engineering Sdn Bhd.

“We have conducted this awareness campaign at several locations including Bintulu and Miri, as an effort to raise public awareness of how to use lifts and escalators safely and properly,” he said.

He also pointed out that it is the responsibility of the premises owners to hire competent firms and personnel recognised by DOSH to carry out maintenance works on lifts and escalators.

Nor Halim also advised the owners to ensure that each lift and escalator installed on their premises is maintained regularly. This is to ensure that they are always operating in good condition, without posing danger risks to the users.

He advised people to be careful when using lifts and escalators, and to always monitor their children while using such facilities to prevent any untoward incident.

AEON Mall Kuching Central manager Erwin Octavious Ranyes and MS Elevators Engineering operations manager Daniel Murugan were also present.