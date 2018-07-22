‘Fill in adoption papers at District Office’

SIBU: Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang said parents interested to adopt children should not believe that their names could be inserted in the birth certificate as promised by middlemen.

“No matter how convincing the middleman may sound, this can never be done because Sarawak Adoption Ordinance and our Birth and Death Registration Ordinance do not allow this,” she said at a press conference here yesterday.

Chang said under current laws, when a couple wants to adopt a child, they have to go to the District Office to fill in the adoption papers.

“The birth certificate of the child has to contain only the names of the biological parents,” she said.

In the event that the baby gets a birth certificate with the adoptive parents’ names, inevitably this would be a fake birth certificate, she said.

When the child turns 12, Chang said, he would not be able to apply for his Malaysian identity card because the birth certificate serial number would not be found in the system.

“Then both the adoptive parents and the child would face endless difficulties because if the natural mother could not be traced, the child’s nationality would become ‘unknown’ and the child would become stateless.

“And even if the adoptive parents can then successfully apply to court for guardianship over the child, the child’s nationality would still be unknown and therefore stateless, if the natural mother cannot be traced.”

Hence, Chang said there were so many cases of children with citizenship issue.

“I therefore urge the people not to be taken in by all these unscrupulous people out there who are always ready to con others. Instead, if they wish to adopt a child they need to go the District Office to do proper adoption papers.”

On this issue, Chang urged the Sarawak Government to seriously consider amending the Adoption Ordinance in order that the birth certificate of the adopted child may have the names of the adoptive parents inserted in there.

“I have brought this up again at the just concluded DUN Sitting which was the second time. I asked the government to amend our adoption law and to follow the Peninsula and Sabah where the adoptive parents’ names are inserted in the birth certificate of the adopted child as the natural parents.”

Chang said the Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah had promised to hold a roundtable discussion on the issue soon.

“Hopefully, I can see the tabling of a Bill to change the adoption law in the next DUN Sitting at the end of this year.”

On another matter, Chang also urged parents who have young daughters who became pregnant not to abandon the baby.

Recently, she came across two cases where unwed girls became pregnant.

Instead of helping their daughters to put the babies up for adoption, Chang said these parents would advise their daughters to just abandon the babies without applying for the birth certificates first.

She cautioned that if the babies were eventually picked up by someone, chances are the babies would become stateless as the young mothers would have made themselves untraceable because of the stigma of being an unwed mother.

“Then the babies would be condemned for life because they would become stateless as they would not have any information on the nationality of the natural mother.”

Chang said in these two cases, she managed to persuade the natural mothers to go and do the birth certificates for the babies who were immediately adopted by other couples.

“These two babies are now happy with their adoptive parents. I therefore urge young mothers with unwanted pregnancies to do the right thing for their child and make sure that the children have their birth certificate done with their nationality stated as Malaysian before putting them up for adoption.

“In this way, we can also slowly bring down the statistics of stateless children in Sarawak.”