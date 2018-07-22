Govt committed to preserve status of Song Kheng Hai Ground

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Song Kheng Hai Rugby Field shall stay as a perpetual ground for rugby and recreational purposes.

In making this reassurance, state secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani said the government will try its best to help preserve the place for rugby and recreation.

“We don’t have a green area in this part of the city and we need to keep it as a green area as well as a place for rugby and other recreational activities for the youth.

“I like to thank Sarawak Rugby Union president Richard Song for his tireless efforts to ensure SRU continue to be relevant, and be very active especially in the game of rugby,” Morshidi said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Song Kheng Hai Memorial Cup Sevens at Song Kheng Hai Rugby Field yesterday.

Morshidi, who is the event’s patron, hoped that the tournament would become a stepping stone to make rugby popular and relevant for a long time to come.

Earlier, Song said SRU had reached the final stage to get the drawings for the SKH Rugby Field development plan for approval by the state government.

SRU is also actively garnering support from the private sector in this matter.

Song noted that while there were less teams compared to last year’s 16 the 12 participating this year were of good quality.

“The national U17 team are here to challenge the defending champions OSCA from Sabah and other teams in preparation for the Asian Games in Jakarta this year and I am also delighted to see the Sabah and Sarawak Sukma teams who are preparing for their challenge in Perak in September,” he added.

Other teams include M7s, KRFC, Hanelang 7s, Sibu DRU, ATM, Vaie Sevens, WORC, KRS Green and KWRC. Also present were Kuching North City Commission mayor Datuk Abang Wahap Abang Julai and former SAC Abang Ahmad Abang Julai.