Illegal immigrant-free after Aug 30 – Immigration DG

KUANTAN: The Immigration Department has pledged to free the country of illegal immigrants beginning Aug 31.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the department would further intensify operation to detain illegal immigrants from the date.

He said those who would be detained also include the employers who hire and harbour illegal foreign workers.

“We have started the voluntary surrender programme or better known as 3+1 which enables all illegal immigrants in the country to return to their countries of origin voluntarily.

“So, they still have the chance to surrender until Aug 30 before we take a firmer approach,” he told reporters after participating in the ‘Op Mega’ at two construction sites in Jalan Gambang here yesterday.

So far, more than 3,000 illegal immigrants had been arrested for various offences nationwide in Op Mega which was launched on July 1, he added. — Bernama