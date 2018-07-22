July 22 a sacred date for all Sarawakians – Lo

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang has suggested that July 22 to be remembered as a sacred date by all Sarawakians.

He thus urged all Sarawakians to appreciate and understand the true meaning of Sarawak Day which is celebrated each year on July 22.

“The Sarawak government has announced July 22 as a public holiday in Sarawak. We gained our independence on that day in 1963,” he said at the Sarawak flag-raising ceremony in conjunction with Sarawak Day, organised by Ho Soon Physical Culture Club at Kuching Sentral here yesterday.

Lo hoped that such programmes would instill the love for Sarawak by all races in Sarawak.

Earlier, Ho Soon chairman Then Shui Ted expressed his hope that the Sarawak government would not only champion the rights contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) but also correct the historical facts about Sarawak within Malaysia.

He also said it’s important for the people to know the true history of those important events of their homeland.

“I am grateful for the support of all parties to make this event today a success,” he added.