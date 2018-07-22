Juvenile male elephant dies suspected due to infighting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KINABATANGAN: The Sabah Wildlife Department on July 19th received a report that a juvenile male elephant was found dead near an abandoned logging camp of Top Merchant in the Kuamut Forest Reserve.

A team from the Wildlife Department was sent to the scene to investigate and conduct post mortem to determine the cause of the death.

The elephant was estimated to be between 5 to 8 years old.

According to Sabah Wildlife Department Public Relation Officer Siti Nur’Ain Ampuan Acheh, its ivory was still intact and it was believed that the elephant died 3 to 4 days ago.

“The post-mortem revealed that the elephant suffered from a severe crack on its left region of the skull which led to its death.

“The injury was most likely a result of a fight with a larger elephant in its herd.

“The Sabah Wildlife Department would like to thank the staff of Rakyat Berjaya Sdn Bhd who alerted Wildlife Department about the finding,” she added.