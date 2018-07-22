Oil royalty: Shafie to get details from PM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has not fully obtained details from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government on the amount of oil royalty to be given to Sabah but hopes for a ‘five per cent plus 15 per cent’.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made the assurance that all oil-producing states in Malaysia would receive 20 per cent of profit from the resource in Parliament on July 19.

However, this statement had raised eyebrows among politicians and the rakyat alike, prompting questions on whether the percentage should be based on profit instead of production.

Shafie told the press after the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Logo and Motto on MASwings Aircraft launching at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here yesterday, that he would elaborate on the matter at another time after seeking clarification from the Prime Minister.

“I will respond later. The detail, I don’t get it yet, but we are pleased Mahathir already announced that. But I don’t know what’s the formula,” the Sabah Chief Minister said.

Earlier when delivering his speech at the ceremony, Shafie reiterated his gratitude but would seek clarification on the promise made in the PH’s 14th General Election manifesto.

“It’s just that when I expressed my gratitude a few days ago, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives 20 per cent oil but when I read …whether he said net profit or royalty. I hope it is five per cent +15 per cent royalty,” said the Chief Minister.

“But anyway, on behalf of Sabahans, I would like to express our gratitude to YAB Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad because we have more or less the finances to enable us to develop the state and help our rakyat.

“I am confident, if we can help our rakyat with the good economy and job opportunities, then they can fly with MASwings,” he quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.

On Thursday, Dr Mahathir announced in Parliament that the Pakatan Harapan-led federal government would honour its promise to provide 20 per cent royalty to petroleum-producing states.

But later, he clarified the statement, saying the 20 per cent payment would be based on profit instead of royalty.