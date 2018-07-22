Railway department will not accept damaged machinery – director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: State Railway Department Director Melvin Majanga has clarified that the viral video of a heavy cargo seen crashing down onto a loader while being unloaded at a port was not a train carriage but a ballast regulator.

Commenting on the incident, Melvin said that the ballast regulator is used for maintenance work of railway tracks.

“It is not a train carriage as claimed by certain quarters. The machine also does not belong to the Railway Department and is still under the suppliers responsibility. Rest assured that the department will not accept any damaged machinery,” he stressed.

In the minute long video, it showed the cables holding the heavy machinery snapping causing it to crash down onto a loader.

Meanwhile it was learnt that the incident happened at a private jetty and not at any of the public jetties here.

This is because the public or government owned jetties do not use the type of crane as seen in the video.