S4S: Govt must champion Sarawak’s rights

KUCHING: Sarawak for Sarawakian (S4S) has called upon the Sarawak government to intensify efforts in championing Sarawak’s demands.

In this regard, S4S 722 committee chairman Dinis Repong said should the government be unable to realise the demands by the end of this year, the S4S team would seek alternative ways to complement and implement them.

“The S4S would like to strongly urge the Sarawak government to achieve Sarawak’s demands for a better future for all, by restoring Sarawak’s status, protecting NCR (native customary rights) land, restoring the autonomous rights 100 per cent, and enacting the Referendum Ordinance. S4S also asks Petronas to comply with the Oil Mining Ordinance adopted by the Sarawak government.

“At the same time, our representation of the people’s voices rejects the entry of parties like Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) which comes from Peninsular Malaysia. Since 2016, the S4S vehicle convoy has been actively pursuing awareness campaigns by entering the rural areas and hearing the dissatisfaction over the federal government’s unfair treatment against them.

“From our conversation with the villagers, conditions and resources from all aspects of Sarawak show that we deserve to be an independent nation. Unfortunately due to the greed of certain irresponsible people, many villagers have lost their land,” said Dinis during a press conference on ‘722 Sarawak Day 2018’ procession, on Friday.

The 722 event at Padang Merdeka was first held here in 2015.

According to S4S spokesperson KC Tan, the process to obtain approval from the local authorities had been very smooth.

“All the plans for the parade were submitted to the police special branch unit on June 6. The unit agreed and granted us the permit (to hold the parade) at 10.30am on July 22 (today), with the terms and conditions to be complied with,” said Tan.

He stressed that S4S would not allow any parade participant to wear attire that could indicate affiliation to any political party during the procession and if spotted, the individual would be told to leave and stay away from the event.