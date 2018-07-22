Sarawak Day a time to honour past heroes — Rep

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Sarawakians should remember that they are able to enjoy Sarawak Day celebrations today because of those before them who had fought bravely and sacrificed for Sarawak’s independence.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting believes that in celebrating the occasion, it is equally important for the people to understand the historical elements behind it.

“As much as we enjoy the activities such as marches, parades, running events and roadshows, it is also a time when we express gratitude for our many blessings, and give tribute to the brave Sarawakians who had, directly or indirectly, contributed to Sarawak achieving its independence,” he said in a press release in connection with Sarawak Day, issued yesterday.

Ting, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general, said it was during the leadership of Pehin Sri Adenan Satem that July 22 was declared a public holiday in Sarawak, to commemorate its freedom from British colonial rule in 1963.

Adenan, Sarawak’s fifth chief minister, announced this at the finale of the Sejiwa Senada event in Kuching on April 23, 2016.

“The gazettement of Sarawak Day as a public holiday reflects the true meaning of freedom for Sarawak – one that comes with deep commitment to equality, liberty, acceptance, self-governance as well as peace and harmony.

“Still, it is important for us to recognise the challenges ahead for Sarawak, especially in maintaining good relationship with the present federal government while going all out in restoring our rights as enshrined under Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“It is my hope that all Sarawakians would continue to preserve peace and harmony and at the same time, to defend Sarawak’s independence including in politics and its natural resources,” Ting said.