Sarawak throwers dominate international schools meet

KUCHING: Three Sarawak throwers – Wong Yu Kiong, Ng Jing Xuan and Jonah Chang Rigan – overpowered their regional rivals at the 26th SSSC-LAWA-MSSM Under-14 & Under-15 International Athletics Championships held in Singapore from July 11 to 12.

The annual competition assembled top age-group athletes from Singapore, Western Australia and Malaysia.

Wong Yu Kiong, who is from SMK Tong Hua in Bintangor, became the first Malaysian

Under-14 schoolboy to hurl the discus to over 55m enroute to winning the event and breaking the record.

His best distance of 55.78m came in his last throw which eclipsed the 16-year-old record of 51.78m.

Yu Kiong ended with the boy’s U14 best performer award after he threw 14.14m to collect the bronze in the shot put for his second medal.

“Given more exposure, Yu Kiong should be Sarawak’s next big star to rule the field events,” his coach Leong Shuen Keong said.

Miri lass Ng Jing Xuan shattered an even older record when she won the U14 javelin.

The SMK Chung Hua student registered a throw of 39.18m to erase Western Australia’s Rishelle Hume previous mark of 38.10m set in 1990.

“I was humbled and honoured with the new record although I had never expected such an accomplishment.

“I was beyond proud to be told that I’ve broken the 28-year-old record,” she said while attributing her success to the support of her parents, coach and school.

The new star of the state team at this year’s national inter-state schools championships – Jonah Chang Rigan – was not to be outdone.

The form three student of SMK Sungai Paoh, Sarikei won two gold medals and broke a record in the boy’s U15.

His distance of 17.79m in the shot put broke the old record by 57cm and he registered 55.12m to win the discus.

Three other Sarawak throwers also won medals.

Vanessa Niega Franky collected the silver in the girl’s U15 discus (32.28m), Celine Khoo a bronze in the girl’s U15 shot put (11.10m) while Clarence Syree Jefferey delivered a silver (33.66m) and a bronze (11.31m) in the girl’s U14 discus and shot put respectively.

Sprinter Audray MacShaquille clocked 11.56s to finish third in the 100m for boy’s U14.

A total of nine Sarawak student athletes were included in the Malaysian contingent at the two-day championships.

Reporting by Cindy Lai (Miri) and Philip Wong (Sibu)