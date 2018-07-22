Sarawak’s demand for devolution of powers ‘justifiable’ — Federation

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak’s demand for the devolution of powers and restoration of territorial integrity are justifiable as they are in line with Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), says Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) secretary-general Jonathan Chai.

In this respect, he hopes that Pakatan Harapan (PH) – having taken over the federal government following its victory in the recently-concluded 14th general election (GE14) – would deliver its election manifesto on the proposed fiscal decentralisation of tax, the ‘Borneonisation’ of the civil service, and control over Sarawak’s natural resources.

“Matters like health, education, tourism and even sports would also be placed under the state (Sarawak) government. It’s an open secret that Sarawak has not been fairly treated, and our infrastructure and other public services are lagging far behind our counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

“It’s time to revisit the MA63 and reclaim what is actually ours – no more, no less. Hopefully, Sarawak would prosper and excel with the additional funds from our reclaimed interests,” he said in statement issued in connection with Sarawak Day.

Chai also expressed his hope that more development funds would be channelled into the tourism and agricultural sectors, where Sarawakians would enjoy the comparative advantages.

“We have so many attractive natural tourist destinations to offer to those who like nature and enjoy ecotourism, and we have plenty of land to venture into modernisation of agriculture. Most important of all, Sarawak is located in a very strategic location, which is accessible to different parts of the world.

“I believe that we shall have a bright future with good policies in place.

“On this special day, I just want to proclaim that I am proud to be a Sarawakian, and we all should go all out to preserve our unique culture and be a living model of racial harmony,” he said.