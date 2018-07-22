Sindumin rep urges Yamani to vacate Sipitang seats

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIPITANG: Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob urges Siptang Member of Parliament Yamani Hafez Musa to vacate the seat if he does not intend to take his responsibility as an elected representative seriously.

Dr Yusof was of the opinion that Yamani should make way for someone who really wants to serve and help the constituents in Sipitang.

He felt that the constituents support given to Yamani the 14th general election was for nothing as the latter had abandoned them.

“What a waste of the constituents’ support in the general election, in fact an elected representative cannot just disappear and abandon the rakyat in his constituency,” said the Education and Innovation Minister.

Dr Yusof who was met after officiating the Persatuan Kadayan Sabah Zon Usuk in Kampung Lubuk Darat Sipitang, Saturday night said this when asked to comment on Yamani’s absence at the recent swearing in ceremony on Members of Parliament.

De facto Law Minister of the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong was reported as saying that Elected MPs who were not sworn in may be disqualified within six months from July 16 if they fail to take their oath as provided under Article 59 of the Federal Constition.

In relation to Home Minister YB Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Muhyiddin Bin Hj. Mohd Yasin who is also the MP from Pagoh, we have received a notice stating that he is currently on medical leave for one month and the Dewan will make another arrangement for him to be sworn in later, Liew said.

“As for YB Sipitang, we did not receive any notification by way of a letter on why he was not able to turn up on Monday for the swearing in,” he added.